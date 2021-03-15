England U21s have announced their squad for the upcoming European Championships with Norwich duo Oliver Skipp and Max Aarons included.

Oliver Skipp and Max Aarons have been two of Norwich City’s standout performers this season.

The duo have played in all 36 of the club’s games so far this campaign and are likely to continue to do so between now and the end of the season.

Aarons has played seven times for England U21s during his career. He will be in direct competition with Bristol City defender Steven Sessegnon for a place at right-back in the tournament.

However, there is far more options in the centre of midfield for seven-time U21 international Skipp to compete with.

Tom Davies, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher and Curtis Jones all ply their trade in the Premier League for Everton, Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool respectively and so Skipp could find himself at a slight disadvantage, despite being on loan from Tottenham.

The Norwich pair join four fellow Championship players in the squad. Swansea’s Marc Guehi, Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Bristol City’s Sessegnon and Ben Wilmot of Watford are all included.

However, both Guehi and Sessegnon are on loan in the second tier with their parent clubs being Premier League sides Chelsea and Fulham respectively.

England’s tournament commences on Thursday March 25th, when they take on Switzerland in the group stages. They then go on to face Portugal on March 28th, before they conclude their Group D games and the international break against Croatia on March 31st.