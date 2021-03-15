QPR are keeping tabs on Rangers attacker Josh McPake, according to a report by Football Insider.

The youngster is currently on loan at League Two side Harrogate Town and is attracting interest from elsewhere. He has scored two goals in 13 games so far for the Yorkshire club.

McPake, who is 19 years old, had a scout from QPR watch him in action last time out against Forest Green Rovers.

The highly-rated winger’s current deal at Rangers expires in the summer of 2022.

Read: Barnsley and Cardiff City want Sunderland man

McPake was given the green light to leave Steven Gerrard’s side on loan again in January to get some more first-team experience under his belt and it was Harrogate who won the race for his signature.

He has spent the first-half of this season on loan at Greenock Morton and played 10 times in all competitions for the Scottish Championship outfit before returning to Rangers this past winter.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Ibrox and has played once for their senior side to date, coming in a Europa League clash against Gibraltese side St Joseph’s.

Read: Portsmouth identify ex-Barnsley boss as the man they want to replace Kenny Jackett

The Scotland youth international also spent time on loan last term at Dundee.

QPR are now being linked with a move for him and may see him as a potential target for the summer. The R’s could have one eye on their recruitment for next season already and McPake is certainly one for the future.