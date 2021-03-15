Huddersfield Town hold an option to keep Tommy Elphick for another year.

The Terriers can decide to extend his deal by a further 12 months this summer, as detailed on their official club website when he signed in June 2019.

Elphick, who is 33 years old, has been out injured this season and the Terriers face a big decision to make on his future at the club.

He has struggled since making the move to Yorkshire and has made just 14 appearances altogether. However, he vastly experienced and is a useful player to have in and around the club.

Elphick started his career at Brighton and Hove Albion before moving to AFC Bournemouth in 2012. He played a huge role in the Cherries’ rise from League One to the Premier League during his time there.

Aston Villa came calling in 2016 and he spent three years on the books at Villa Park. He also spent time away from the Midlands on loan at Reading and Hull City.

Elphick impressed during his brief spell at the KCOM Stadium and played 18 times for the Tigers under Nigel Adkins before Villa decided to recall him in January 2019.

He was released by Dean Smith at the end of the 2018/19 season and appeared a decent signing for Huddersfield when they won the race for his signature. However, injuries have struck and his future is in limbo.

Will Elphick stay at Huddersfield?