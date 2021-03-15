Barnsley and Cardiff City are among a host of Championship clubs interested in Rangers’ Jordan Jones, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

The winger is currently on loan at League One side Sunderland and is attracting interest from clubs in the second tier.

Jones, who is 25 years old, is also believed to be wanted by Stoke City and Middlesbrough this summer.

He has impressed with the Black Cats since linking up with them on loan in January and has since chipped in with two goals and three assists for Lee Johnson’s side.

Jones has fallen out of favour at parent club Rangers, hence why they let him leave on loan this summer, and they could listen to permanent offers for him at the end of the campaign.

He only joined the Scottish champions in 2019 from Kilmarnock but has found it tough to get game time at Ibrox. He played just 14 games in the whole of the last campaign and only played four times in all competitions this term.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Cambridge United and Hartlepool before moving up to Scotland.

Boro are now being linked with a move to bring him back to the Riverside but will have to face competition for his signature, with promotion chasing Barnsley and Cardiff also in the mix.