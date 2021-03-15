Chelsea are understood to have an option to extend Izzy Brown’s contract at Stamford Bridge.

The attacking midfielder is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Brown’s current deal at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season but his parent club are believed to hold an option to keep him for longer this summer, as detailed in a report by Yorkshire Live in January.

There were whispers that Chelsea were going to recall him from his loan at Hillsborough this summer but he has remained at Sheffield Wednesday until expiration of his loan at the end of the season.

Brown, who is 24 years old, has made 20 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions this term but has failed to score.

The ex-West Brom youngster has played just once for Chelsea’s first-team since joining them seven years ago.

He impressed on loan at Luton Town in the Championship last season and many Wednesday fans were excited to see him join last summer. However, his move hasn’t quite worked out yet as the Owls battle against relegation to League One.

Brown has also spent time away from Chelsea at Vitesse, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United in the past.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have a decision to make on his future this summer. Will they keep him for another year and loan him out again?