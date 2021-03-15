Blackburn Rovers hold an option to keep Ryan Nyambe for another 12 months this summer.

The Championship side can trigger a clause in his contract to extend his stay for another year, as detailed in a report by Lancashire Live in January.

Nyambe, who is 23 years old, is one of a few Blackburn players who are entering the final months of their current deals but Tony Mowbray’s side are expected to keep him.

The right-back has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with four assists.

Nyambe rose up through the youth ranks at Ewood Park and has become a key player for the Lancashire outfit. Striking a deal with him for another campaign will be a boost this summer but Rovers fans will be hoping he commits to a more long-term agreement in the future.

The Namibia international joined the club at the age of 13 and turned professional six years ago now. He made his first-team debut in the same year and played a key role in Blackburn’s promotion from League One in 2017.

Nyambe has made a total of 162 appearances for them in his career to date and will be looking to add many more over the next few years.

Blackburn are likely to keep him next term, but whether he commits his future long-term is yet to be known.