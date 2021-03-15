Championship-linked Liverpool defender Nat Phillips still has two years left on his contract, as per The Athletic journalist Simon Hughes.

Included in this article: Nat Phillips has two years left on his Liverpool contract after the end of this season. A lot of confusion about that over the last week. https://t.co/MIkz6ZYSJI — Simon Hughes (@Simon_Hughes__) March 15, 2021

There has been some confusion as to how long left he has on his deal at Anfield.

However, this has been cleared up now with it being revealed he is still contracted to the current Premier League champions for another couple of seasons.

Phillips, who is 23 years old, has been linked with a move to the second tier over recent times. Nottingham Forest and Bristol City have wanted him, as per a report by Goal, whereas it was well documented a move to Swansea City fell through.

The 6ft 3inc defender started his career in the academy at local side Bolton Wanderers and joined Liverpool in 2016. He made his first and only senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in an FA Cup tie against rivals Everton in January.

He spent last season on loan at Stuttgart to get some experience and made 22 appearances in all competitions for the German second tier side.

Defensive injuries at Liverpool have seen him get his chance in the Premier League this season.

He has made 10 appearances for the Reds this term and they will be pleased that they decided against sending him to the Championship last year.