Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked if winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has a future at the club.

Mendez-Laing arrived at Middlesbrough on Deadline Day in February, having been a free agent.

He had been released from his previous club Cardiff City following a breach of contract. But Warnock was happy to offer him a lifeline and get his career back on track at the Riverside.

Since then he has played six times and scored his first Boro goal at the weekend. He latched onto Sam Morsy’s through ball and applied a neat chipped finish over Angus Gunn in the Stoke City net to round off a 3-0 victory.

He impressed in his cameo off the bench, scoring after just six minutes on the pitch. Warnock was asked about the winger’s future at the club, but admitted that it’s too early to start discussing this just yet.

“There’s a long way to go yet. He knows that. I’ve only just sorted myself out!” said the Boro boss.

He went on to say that Mendez-Laing doesn’t have to prove what he’s made of, given the two were previously working together at Cardiff.

“He knows he doesn’t have to prove anything to me. I know what he can do. He just has to work hard to get fit.

“Sometimes when he’s come on he’s tried too hard and there’s no need to do that.

“He’s a worker as well. He works back.

“He’s really working his socks off every minute of the day and even on his day off he’s in working hard.

“So it’s great for him as he’s not had much of a look-in. Just 15 minutes here and there, and you could see that if he gets up to scratch he will get some goals.”

Mendez-Laing has only started once since making the switch to Teesside. Coincidentally this came against his old club Cardiff in the 1-1 home draw. Since then he has grabbed an assist and a goal over the next three games.

The 28-year-old will be hoping he did enough to warrant a starting berth in Middlesbrough’s next game. Neil Warnock’s side take on Preston North End at home in midweek, where they are looking to get another three points on the board in order to keep pace with the Championship top six.