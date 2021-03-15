Manchester United are planning on selling Phil Jones this summer, as per a report by the Metro.

The defender hasn’t played a single minute for the Premier League giants this summer and is set to head for the exit door.

Jones, who is 29 years old, has been linked with Championship duo Derby County and Middlesbrough, as reported by the Daily Star earlier this season.

The England international is likely to move onto pastures new as he looks to get his career back on track.

He has fallen way down the pecking order at Manchester United and is a forgotten man with the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. He has struggled with injuries recently and will want to get a consistent run of games under his belt somewhere.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers and played 40 games for the Lancashire outfit as a youngster before United snapped him up in 2011 for a fee of around £16.5 million.

The centre-back has been with the Premier League side ever since and has made 226 appearances, chipping in with six goals.

Jones only played eight times in all competitions last season and hasn’t featured this term, with a summer departure on the horizon.

Derby and Boro have been linked but would he drop into the Championship?