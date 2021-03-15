Middlesbrough have two inclusions in the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Week this week.

Middlesbrough’s convincing 3-0 win over Stoke City at the Riverside means they have kept their play-off dreams alive, even though they currently remain in ninth and are eight points off Barnsley in sixth.

They still have a bit of ground to make up between now and the end of the season but if Saturday’s performance against the Potters is anything to go by they have every chance if other teams slip up.

Goals from Grant Hall, Paddy McNair and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing separated the two sides last weekend, but it was two other players who were included in the WhoScored.com Championship Team of the Week this week from Neil Warnock’s side.

Loanees Yannick Bolasie and Marcus Bettinelli were Boro’s best performers on the day. The former grabbed an assist for the club’s second goal of the afternoon, latching onto a pass in the middle of the pitch before launching a ball over the top for McNair to control and fire into the far corner.

Bettinelli however was the star at the other end making important saves to keep the home side at arms length, whilst also maintaining a clean sheet in the process.

Arguably both players played their best games in a Middlesbrough shirt since arriving this season. Bettinelli has come under fire for some performances but looked assured and steady between the sticks on Saturday, whereas Bolasie has looked impressive and will look to build on his strong showing when Boro take on Preston at home in midweek.