Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis is reportedly in the running to take charge at Birmingham City.

Examiner Live’s Dom Howson reports that the Welshman is in contention to replace Aitor Karanka at Birmingham City, with the Spaniard set to be sacked.

It comes after a torrid season in the Championship, with his side sitting in 21st-place of the table after a 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City over the weekend.

But Pulis would be a hugely contested appointment – his recent showing at Sheffield Wednesday ended horribly, leaving after 45 days and with the club no closer to safety.

But despite that, Pulis is a ‘favourite’ to head to Birmingham City and try and rescue their season.

Needless to say, the rumours have sparked a mass reaction from Sheffield Wednesday fans who largely can’t understand how or why Pulis keeps coming into contention for these jobs.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Pulis’ links to Birmingham City:

“Can’t be relegated… if I quit BEFORE they’re relegated.” Cheers Tony. pic.twitter.com/3Yy0vbioBj — Francis McAlpine (@FrancisMcalpine) March 15, 2021

that’s them down then — kyle (@kyIesw) March 15, 2021

So us, Wycombe and Birmingham down then 👍 — Ricky Keogh (@RickyKeogh) March 15, 2021