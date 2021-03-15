Millwall won 1-0 away at Derby County in the Championship over the weekend – a pleasant return to Pride Park for Lions boss Gary Rowett.

The 47-year-old spent time at Derby County as both a player and a manager. He’s been at Millwall for a year-and-a-half now, having lasted little over a year at Derby.

Rowett was appointed in March 2017 and would leave for Stoke City in May 2018 after 60 games at the helm, leaving Derby with a win percentage of 43.3% – in 76 games at Millwall, Rowett has a win percentage of 38.2%.

But the Lions boss got one over his many former sides at the weekend, owing to a first-half goal from Shaun Hutchinson.

Speaking to London News Online about whether the victory had special meaning, Rowett said:

“No not really, I’ve been back here four times, I’ve won three times and drawn once.

“I’m someone who lives in the area. I think a lot about the club, it’a fabulous club. I hope that they do enough to not get dragged down into those bottom areas.

“No, it doesn’t make me feel any better to win, I want to win every game we play, there’s a few players in there that maybe felt they had a point to prove today – like George Evans and Mason Bennett.

“But you’re just trying to win games of football. I’d like to win lots of games. I’d like to see Derby doing equally well at the right end of the table which is the top end that’s where they should be challenging for.”

Derby under Wayne Rooney have endured a mixed season. They’ve had a pending takeover saga loom over them throughout and it’s seemingly taken a toll on their performances on the pitch.

Rooney after giving the club an initial boost now finds his side winless in five, and having scored just once in those five outings.

Millwall on the other hand sit in 10th-place after a resurgent 2021. Rowett himself was coming under the spotlight but his side have now lost four Championship games this calendar year to give themselves a slight hope of the play-offs.

It’s a distant hope with Barnsley 12 points ahead in 6th, but with 10 games remaining it’s still all to play for – up next for Millwall is a trip to QPR in midweek.