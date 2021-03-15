Birmingham City manager Aitor Karanka is ‘set to leave’ the club, and potential successors are already being named.

The last 24 hours have been as chaotic for Karanka as this whole season has – his side sit in 21st-place of the Championship table after a 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City over the weekend, having won just one of their last five.

Now it looks like Karanka’s departure is all but confirmed, and several names have since come into contention to take over at St Andrew’s – the likes of Mark Bowen have stated their interest, with Blues fans calling for many others.

Danny Cowley and his brother Nicky, Mark Hughes with Bowen potentially by his side, former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes and many others are being touted by fans.

With 10 games of the season left, whoever comes in will have only one task on their plate and that’ll be to avoid relegation.

See what these Birmingham City fans are saying on Twitter about who their next manager might be:

Mark Hughes popping up all over football coverage for the first time in a long time. Out of work. I think it'll be Pulis, but wouldn't count him out. Either way, it'll be an even more underwhelming 'Next Manager Odds' list to the last. Then again, nothing can be as bad #bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) March 14, 2021

I’d like Mark Hughes but can’t see him joining with the threat of relegation. So I’d definitely be going for @dancowley1 #bcfc — Stuart Hunt (@StuartHunt87) March 14, 2021

Thinking about it I think the Cowley Brothers would be a perfect appointment. If we do end up going down I think they’d be the right people to take us straight back up and if they would keep us up I think we could build with them(Until the inevitable sacking 12 months later #bcfc — Sam 洞出来 (@SamPhillips40) March 14, 2021

Blue noses, I am telling you now, the Cowley brothers are NOT an improvement on Karanka, stop asking for them NOW! 😳 #BCFC — Mr Birmingham 17/20 (@stellytalks) March 14, 2021

Cowley is my realistic choice tbf, obviously if it was possible I’d want Howe, wilder or Lampard but let’s face it that’s never happening 😂😂 #bcfc — Will Drew (@boomasylum99) March 14, 2021

Think we’ve left it a bit late but was needed. Really unsure what I’d like next. Would quite like the Cowley’s or Wagner, wouldn’t be against Pulis. Need someone to come in and go back to basics until the end of the season #bcfc — Mark (@MarkBcfc3) March 14, 2021

As I said earlier today too, I think Danny Cowley would be an ideal fit at St Andrew's. He has the man-motivational skills to spark a response in the final 10 games and I believe he'd be well suited to maximising #BCFC's squad. — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) March 14, 2021

I would go for the cowley brothers or Dereck mcinnes #bcfc — jon (@bluejon74) March 14, 2021