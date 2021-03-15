Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has said that Sheffield Wednesday ‘should not be fighting relegation’ with the players they have.

It comes after Sheffield Wednesday welcomed Norwich City in the Championship yesterday, and gave them an unexpected run for their money.’I’ll have what he’s been smoking’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans shoot down Farke comments after Norwich City defeat

Jordan Rhodes’ early goal was enough for Darren Moore’s side to take the lead into half-time. But the comeback was inevitable, and completed by Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell in the second-half.

The defeat is Wednesday’s seventh consecutive in the Championship and Moore’s third in three games at the helm.

Things are looking gloomy for Wednesday as relegation into League One beckons, and Farke’s comments don’t seem to have gone down well with the Wednesday faithful.

Norwich sitting pretty at the top of the table – a full 51 points ahead of Wednesday – will find it easy to praise a tumbling Wednesday side, but Owls fans aren’t buying it.

See what they had to say on Twitter about Farke’s comments:

He obvs doesn't watch us week in week out 🤔🙄 — markowl 🦉💙 (@johnada75157425) March 14, 2021

Nobody is denying we have good players, it's the fact that : – a) they cannot play as a team (and havent done since wembley)

b) they cannot last 90 minutes of play

c) for a while now the players dont seem to care

How have we as a club got this low / bad — Andy flood (@flood902) March 14, 2021

Tbf they're not fighting relegation at all they all seem to be quite content to go down! — David Hecken (@theheckenway) March 14, 2021

I'll have what he's been smoking — Robbomot (@roblamot) March 14, 2021

Windass things he’s better than he actually is — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) March 14, 2021

He speaks that highly of them but bet he won't sign any of them even on a free transfer. Please take them ALL. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) March 14, 2021

I mean he ain’t completely wrong, spine of the team got to two playoffs. That itself is the issue. That and a forward line who just ain’t working. https://t.co/PGfn4J15lP — Russ (@frizbiz666) March 14, 2021