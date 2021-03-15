Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has said that Sheffield Wednesday ‘should not be fighting relegation’ with the players they have.

It comes after Sheffield Wednesday welcomed Norwich City in the Championship yesterday, and gave them an unexpected run for their money.’I’ll have what he’s been smoking’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans shoot down Farke comments after Norwich City defeat

Jordan Rhodes’ early goal was enough for Darren Moore’s side to take the lead into half-time. But the comeback was inevitable, and completed by Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell in the second-half.

The defeat is Wednesday’s seventh consecutive in the Championship and Moore’s third in three games at the helm.

Things are looking gloomy for Wednesday as relegation into League One beckons, and Farke’s comments don’t seem to have gone down well with the Wednesday faithful.

Norwich sitting pretty at the top of the table – a full 51 points ahead of Wednesday – will find it easy to praise a tumbling Wednesday side, but Owls fans aren’t buying it.

