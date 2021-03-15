Lee Bowyer’s name has cropped up in the running for both the Birmingham City and Portsmouth vacancies over the past 24 hours or so.

The Charlton Athletic boss used to play for the Blues so his links to their job is no surprise.

Bowyer, who is 44 years old, has been in charge of the Addicks since 2018 and guided them to promotion to the Championship a year later after a Play-Off final win over Sunderland at Wembley.

However, his side slipped out of the second tier last season and are currently fighting for a place in the Play-Offs as they eye an immediate promotion.

Bowyer has split opinion this term amongst the Addicks faithful but his sights remain set on a top six finish.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted to Twitter to his name being mentioned in regards to the Portsmouth/Birmingham jobs-

As if Bowyer would leave #cafc for Pompey or Birmingham .

Why would he …no reason whatsoever sorry to disappoint the Out mob but it’s the facts Jack.

Weird too that if he’s so bad why is he linked with other jobs — London init geezer (@Miketyson2007) March 14, 2021

Birmingham fans seem to want Lee Bowyer. Be a good move for him. #cafc — Rheas (@smit112) March 14, 2021

Less attractive is the pompy option but the Brum job could tempt bowyer as a former player and in a division up #cafc — Addictedtocafc (@freeCAFC) March 14, 2021

100% Bowyer takes the Portsmouth job if he’s offered it. Can’t see him turning down another job. #cafc — Liam White (@LiamWhite75) March 14, 2021

Portsmouth sack Jackett and Bowyer linked with the job – not sure if there's anything concrete to this but to be totally honest with you I wouldn't be upset if this was true and happened. #cafc — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) March 14, 2021

Can’t see that happening him leaving us to go there. Only way he’s going there imo would be like how robbo went to oxford as he was basically getting sacked they just did it another way. — Jack Davies (@davocafc) March 14, 2021