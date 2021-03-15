Lee Bowyer’s name has cropped up in the running for both the Birmingham City and Portsmouth vacancies over the past 24 hours or so. 

The Charlton Athletic boss used to play for the Blues so his links to their job is no surprise.

Bowyer, who is 44 years old, has been in charge of the Addicks since 2018 and guided them to promotion to the Championship a year later after a Play-Off final win over Sunderland at Wembley.

However, his side slipped out of the second tier last season and are currently fighting for a place in the Play-Offs as they eye an immediate promotion.

Bowyer has split opinion this term amongst the Addicks faithful but his sights remain set on a top six finish.

Bowyer has split opinion this term amongst the Addicks faithful but his sights remain set on a top six finish.