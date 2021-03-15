Sunderland lifted the Papa John’s Trophy yesterday, after defeating League Two side Tranmere Rovers at Wembley.

Lee Johnson in just his fourth month as Sunderland manager has brought silverware to the club. It’s the first time that Sunderland have won at Wembley since 1973 and on the whole, the future is looking very bright for the club.

It was a spirited team performance yesterday. Lynden Gooch scored the only goal of the game, with several individual performances standing out – none more so that Luke O’Nien.

The 26-year-old has been deployed in an unusual centre-back position for much of Johnson’s time at the club. A midfielder by trade, O’Nien has quickly established himself in the defensive line and the fans are loving him.

After the game yesterday, O’Nien shared this message on Twitter:

What dreams are made of ❤️🤍 We are bringing it home @SunderlandAFC 😍🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3d0pB9R9oQ — Luke O'Nien (@LukeONien) March 14, 2021

It’s his third season at the club having signed from Wycombe Wanderers ahead of the 2018/19 season. He’s since made exactly 100 league appearances for the Black Cats, with 25 of those coming in League One this time round.

But he’s endured spells in and out of the side – O’Nien spent the bulk of the festive period in the doldrums, unable to get in Johnson’s starting line-up or even on the bench for a couple of weeks.

But now it’s hard to imagine a Sunderland side without him in it. He’s become part of the spine of this side and any praise he gets is rightfully deserved.

Up next for Sunderland is a return to league action with a trip to Accrington Stanley coming up in midweek – a win could see Johnson’s side into the top two.