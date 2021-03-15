Daniel Stendel is on the radar of Portsmouth, as per a report by The News.

The German boss has been identified by the League One side as a possible replacement for Kenny Jackett, who has been sacked after a poor run of form.

Stendel, who is 46 years old, is wanted by Pompey on a deal until the end of the season but he wants a more long-term stay.

The ex-striker spent his playing career at Hamburg, St Pauli and SV Meppen before delving into the world of management.

Read: Five candidates for the Portsmouth job

Stendel started out as a manager at Hannover 96 and spent a year with them in the Bundesliga before moving to England in June 2018 to join Barnsley.

He signed a two-year deal at Oakwell and guided the Tykes to promotion from League One in his first season at the club. He was a popular figure at the Yorkshire side but was sacked last October 2019 after nine games without a win.

Read: Portsmouth cast eye over Manchester United man

Stendel took two months out of the game before Hearts handed him a route back into the dugout. He won five games out of 17 with the Edinburgh side but they were relegated to the Scottish Championship last season.

He is believed to be keen on a return to England and he would be a decent appointment if Pompey managed to get him.

Should Pompey get Stendel?