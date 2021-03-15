QPR hold the option to keep midfielder Tom Carroll beyond the end of this season, with his current contract expiring this summer.

The former Spurs and Swansea City midfielder is one of many players who could become a free agent this summer.

Tom Carroll put pen to paper on a season-long deal with QPR last summer, coming in to bolster Mark Warburton’s midfield ranks on a free transfer. The deal reunited the 28-year-old with the Rs seven years after he first joined on loan.

Included in the contract is an option to extend Carroll’s stay beyond the end of this season.

With that taken into mind, it will be interesting to see if QPR look to extend the midfielder’s stay beyond the end of this campaign.

Prior to suffering a knee injury back in January, the Watford-born midfielder featured frequently for Warburton’s men. Carroll played in 24 games, netting one goal in the process.

QPR boss Warburton has confirmed Carroll is still “some weeks away” from returning, so it will be interesting to see if he is able to make an impact on proceedings later in the campaign.

In his absence, January signings Stefan Johansen and Sam Field have thoroughly impressed in midfield. Rangers hold the option to bring West Brom loanee Field in permanently, while Norway’s Johansen has remained open to a long-term move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Should QPR take up the option to extend Carroll’s contract by a further year? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

