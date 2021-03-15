Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach’s contract at Hillsborough comes to an end this summer, with Watford and Cardiff City linked.

The 28-year-old midfielder is one of a host of Championship players that could be available for nothing this summer.

Reach has been with Sheffield Wednesday the summer of 2016, joining from Middlesbrough. Since then, the midfielder has gone on to nail down a spot in the Owls’ starting 11, playing over 200 times.

The left-sided midfielder was offered a new deal by Wednesday earlier this season. However, Reach is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal. It leaves question marks around his future with the club with his stint potentially coming to an end after five years.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Reach, two fellow Championship sides have recently been linked with a free transfer swoop. Reports from Football League World claimed both Watford and Cardiff City are both lining up summer moves for the ex-Middlesbrough ace.

With Reach rumoured to be attracting interest and his future unresolved, it will be interesting to see how his situation with Sheffield Wednesday pans out in the coming months.

In his 2019 appearances for the Owls, Reach has netted 22 goals and laid on 33 assists.

Given his versatility and high level of Championship experience, the Chester-le-Street born midfielder would be a shrewd acquisition on a free transfer this summer.

