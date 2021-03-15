As quoted by The Mirror, Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna has said he is hoping to earn a place in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad despite his recent injury struggles.

McKenna has injury problems to contend with in recent months, making his return to action at the weekend.

Not only did he return to action straight from the start, but Chris Hughton named him as captain in the absence of fellow defender Joe Worrall. Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw with promotion contenders Reading, with McKenna playing all 90 minutes.

It was the Scottish defender’s first game since January 20th. With the next round of internationals around the corner, McKenna has admitted he is unsure as to whether or not he will be called up by Steve Clarke.

Speaking after his return to action, the former Aberdeen man expressed his delight about being back. However, he admitted his frustration at his absence, acknowledging it may keep him out of the next Scotland squad.

As quoted by The Mirror, McKenna said:

“I am delighted to be back out there. I’ve picked up a couple of injuries this season and missed far more games than I would have liked. It is very frustrating.

“I’ve only played four games since the start of December so whether I make the squad this month, I am not so sure.

“But certainly for the Euros, if I can stay fit for the rest of the season and just play as well as I can. Hopefully, I will give Steve Clarke a problem or a decision over whether he puts me in that squad.”

Since getting his first call-up to the Scotland side in 2018, McKenna has played 17 times for the national side. Alex McLeish handed him his debut at 21 during his time with Scottish side Aberdeen.

The Kirriemuir-born ace will be hoping to impress for Nottingham Forest in the second half of the season as he looks to secure a spot in Scotland’s squad for the upcoming European Championships.