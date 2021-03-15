Speaking to Football Insider, former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has said the Gunners could sign Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia this summer.

The Canaries star has been linked with a move away from Carrow Road over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Premier League side Arsenal are among the sides to have been linked with Buendia. The Gunners were said keen on a deal in January but a deal failed to materialise, with the Argentine playmaker remaining with Norwich City.

With Buendia continuing to star with Norwich, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out in the summer transfer window.

It remains unknown as to whether or not Mikel Arteta’s side will look to tempt the 24-year-old to the Emirates.

However, ex-Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has tipped his former club to sign Buendia alongside Norwegian star Martin Odegaard in a swoop for two impressive playmakers. Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said:

“They could sign both Odegaard and Buendia. You can never have enough quality players.

“You only need to loot at Manchester City and Chelsea’s squads, there are quality players everywhere. There’s quality on the pitch and quality on the bench.

“You have to fatten your squad up with quality players. Then when you want to rotate, it doesn’t diminish the quality of your team.”

Buendia has starred for Daniel Farke’s side once again this season. In 30 Championship games, the attacker has netted 10 goals and laid on 13 assists so far this season.

His form has helped Norwich City to the summit of the Championship table. As it stands, the Carrow Road club sit 10 points clear at the top of the table, with Watford and Swansea City tied on 69 points behind them.