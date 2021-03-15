According to a report from Birmingham Live, former Reading manager Mark Bowen is “interested” in the Birmingham City job, with speculation circulating regarding Aitor Karanka’s future at the club.

Reports emerged at the weekend claiming Aitor Karanka has been relieved of his services at Birmingham City. The Blues find themselves in a relegation battle and pressure has piled on the Spaniard in recent weeks.

However, Karanka’s departure is yet to be announced. The club’s official media channels have remained quiet on the matter, despite the continuous speculation.

Now, amid the claims of Karanka’s sacking, one potential contender for the role has emerged.

As per a report from Birmingham Live, former Reading boss Mark Bowen is interested in becoming Birmingham City’s new manager. The report states Bowen would be ready to come in on a short-term deal with a view to staying beyond the end of the campaign.

The 57-year-old spent time with the club from 2001 to 2004, working as Steve Bruce’s assistant manager. Bowen has been out of work since last summer, when he departed Reading. After seven months out of work, it has been claimed he is eyeing a return to management at St Andrew’s.

The Welshman has spent much of his coaching career working alongside Mark Hughes. He spent four years with Blackburn Rovers after leaving Birmingham, departing in the summer of 2008 to follow Hughes to Manchester City.

After time with City, QPR and Fulham, Bowen then continued to work alongside Hughes at Stoke City. He worked as assistant manager with the Potters for four and a half years, overseeing 200 games alongside Hughes.

Now, after his first management role with Reading, Bowen is eyeing up the apparently vacant role with Birmingham City.

Would you welcome the appointment of Bowen?