‘I’ve been sceptical’ – What are Sunderland fans saying about Lee Johnson after their Papa John’s Trophy win?
Sunderland beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0 in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley today.
Lee Johnson having only taken charge of Sunderland back in December has already brought some silverware to the club – the Black Cats’ first Wembley win since 1973.
It’s a memorable day for fans and they’ve been quick to hail the immediate and drastic impact that Johnson has had on the club.
He came in during a difficult time – Phil Parkinson had killed the mood at the club and that was evident with their performances on the pitch.
But since, Johnson alongside new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has completely changed the mindset, bringing about a hugely positive atmosphere and with promotion still to play for.
Sunderland take on Accrington Stanley in League One this week, with a win able to see the Black Cats into the top two.
See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Johnson today:
I’ve been sceptical of Lee Johnson in the past but my god what a job he’s doing with #SAFC
I’m confident they will finish in the top 2 this season to top off a fantastic season and to get this huge club one step closer to where they should be. #SunderlandTogether https://t.co/oR4yUsclzS
— Jack Goodwin (@JackGoodwin2001) March 14, 2021
not gonna lie i wasnt sure about lee johnson but now im starting to believe we are playing our last games in league 1 #SAFC
— geoffrey gibson (@geoffreygibson1) March 14, 2021
Credit where credit is due…
Thank you Lee Johnson and the boys for ending 48 years of absolute misery at Wembley.
Keep proving me wrong, please. 👍🏻#PapaJohnsTrophy #SAFC #SunderlandTogether #HawayTheLads #EFLTrophy 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️
— haymansafc #KBF (@haymansafc) March 14, 2021
You can tell the players absolutely love Lee Johnson, we’re in good hands 🙌 #SAFC
— Matty Mid (@middsey89) March 14, 2021
Lee Johnson thinks we’d be pushing for promotion in L1, you know, I think he’s on to something
— The Viking (@CranebirdRovers) March 14, 2021
Lee Johnson has worked wonders in his time here.
Cup winner ✅
Won at Wembley ✅
Took us from 9th to 4th, two points off top 2 ✅
Brought McGeady in from the cold ✅
Getting the best out of Charlie Wyke ✅
Injury after injury to deal with yet we continue to grind out results ✅
— PeterJWhalen (@PeterJWhalen7) March 14, 2021
Lee Johnson was quality there mind he's an impressive bloke let's hope he keeps delivering. The future is bright it's 🔴⚪⚫
— Matthew Rodenby (@MatthewRodenby) March 14, 2021
Lee Johnson spoke really well there. Accepts it’s hardly the most important trophy, but points to what it can start within #SAFC
— Michael Walker (@mwalker2771) March 14, 2021