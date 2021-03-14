Sunderland beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0 in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley today.

Lee Johnson having only taken charge of Sunderland back in December has already brought some silverware to the club – the Black Cats’ first Wembley win since 1973.

It’s a memorable day for fans and they’ve been quick to hail the immediate and drastic impact that Johnson has had on the club.

He came in during a difficult time – Phil Parkinson had killed the mood at the club and that was evident with their performances on the pitch.

But since, Johnson alongside new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has completely changed the mindset, bringing about a hugely positive atmosphere and with promotion still to play for.

Sunderland take on Accrington Stanley in League One this week, with a win able to see the Black Cats into the top two.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Johnson today:

I’ve been sceptical of Lee Johnson in the past but my god what a job he’s doing with #SAFC I’m confident they will finish in the top 2 this season to top off a fantastic season and to get this huge club one step closer to where they should be. #SunderlandTogether https://t.co/oR4yUsclzS — Jack Goodwin (@JackGoodwin2001) March 14, 2021

not gonna lie i wasnt sure about lee johnson but now im starting to believe we are playing our last games in league 1 #SAFC — geoffrey gibson (@geoffreygibson1) March 14, 2021

Credit where credit is due… Thank you Lee Johnson and the boys for ending 48 years of absolute misery at Wembley. Keep proving me wrong, please. 👍🏻#PapaJohnsTrophy #SAFC #SunderlandTogether #HawayTheLads #EFLTrophy 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ — haymansafc #KBF (@haymansafc) March 14, 2021

You can tell the players absolutely love Lee Johnson, we’re in good hands 🙌 #SAFC — Matty Mid (@middsey89) March 14, 2021

Lee Johnson thinks we’d be pushing for promotion in L1, you know, I think he’s on to something — The Viking (@CranebirdRovers) March 14, 2021

Lee Johnson has worked wonders in his time here. Cup winner ✅

Won at Wembley ✅

Took us from 9th to 4th, two points off top 2 ✅

Brought McGeady in from the cold ✅

Getting the best out of Charlie Wyke ✅

Injury after injury to deal with yet we continue to grind out results ✅ — PeterJWhalen (@PeterJWhalen7) March 14, 2021

Lee Johnson was quality there mind he's an impressive bloke let's hope he keeps delivering. The future is bright it's 🔴⚪⚫ — Matthew Rodenby (@MatthewRodenby) March 14, 2021