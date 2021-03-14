Sunderland beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0 in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley today.

Lee Johnson having only taken charge of Sunderland back in December has already brought some silverware to the club – the Black Cats’ first Wembley win since 1973.

It’s a memorable day for fans and they’ve been quick to hail the immediate and drastic impact that Johnson has had on the club.

He came in during a difficult time – Phil Parkinson had killed the mood at the club and that was evident with their performances on the pitch.

But since, Johnson alongside new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has completely changed the mindset, bringing about a hugely positive atmosphere and with promotion still to play for.

Sunderland take on Accrington Stanley in League One this week, with a win able to see the Black Cats into the top two.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Johnson today: