Sunderland beat Tranmere Rovers 1-0 in the Papa John’s Trophy Final today.

A second-half goal from Lynden Gooch was enough for Lee Johnson to pick up silverware in his first half-season at Sunderland.

It was a close-fought game with a lot of credit going to League Two Tranmere who put up a good fight against League One hopefuls Sunderland.

But one man stood out in today’s final at Wembley, and has done for a number of weeks now, is Luke O’Nien.

The Englishman has been deployed in an unfamiliar defensive position of late and he’s quickly began to flourish in that role.

Today marked his 30th appearance in all competitions this season, in what is his third at the Stadium of Light.

As for Sunderland and Johnson, they’ll resume League One duties with a trip to Accrington Stanley in midweek, with a win able to see the Black Cats into the top two.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about O’Nien’s performance today:

Look at this. O'Nien applauding the fans virtually after the match. He's a legend him like. #safc https://t.co/AhUCpBun8O — Andrew McGill (@andy_mcgill) March 14, 2021

Class photo this. Luke O’Nien just gets it doesn’t he. Gets the club, gets the fans, gets how much it means. He’s a credit to this football club. #safc pic.twitter.com/y0zKvJNxbx — ADAM (@dodsy_adam) March 14, 2021

Give luke O’Nien a new contract tomorrow morning #safc — 𝘚𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘮𝘢𝘯 (@JosephSpeckman) March 14, 2021

Apart from the goal, Gooch was very poor but it was clear what it meant to him at the end. As for O'Nien, what a player! Him and Burge probably our best on the day. On to Wednesday! #SAFC — J. Simpson (@_JordanSimpson) March 14, 2021

Might be worth commissioning the mural of Luke O’Nien now #SAFC — John (@Laking86) March 14, 2021