Speaking on Twitter (see tweet below), former Portsmouth ace Jamie O’Hara has said he “would love” to take up a coaching role at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth job is one hell of an opportunity, an amazing club with great fans would love to be part of it going forward in some capacity #Pompey @Pompey — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) March 14, 2021

The retired midfielder previously stated his interest in linking up with Portsmouth in a coaching role. During Kenny Jackett’s brief time out, O’Hara said that he would be ready to come in to help if needs be.

Now, with Pompey confirming the sacking of Jackett on Sunday, a new dawn awaits at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth are looking to bring in a new manager to help fire them to a top-six spot. Their promotion has faltered of late, falling to 7th place after three consecutive defeats.

With a new manager set to come in, ex-Billericay Town manager O’Hara has said he “would love” to play a part going forward with his former club. Speaking on Twitter, the 34-year-old stated his intent to work with his former club.

O’Hara previously spent a season with Portsmouth, joining on loan from Spurs in 2009. In his time with the club, the Dartford-born midfielder netted three goals and laid on seven assists in 29 appearances.

With some coaching experience now under his belt, it will be interesting to see if Portsmouth look to reunite with O’Hara in a coaching capacity following Jackett’s departure.

