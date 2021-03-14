As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers playmaker Lewis Holtby could return to the squad against Bristol City on Wednesday night.

The German playmaker has been out of action since early February, suffering a knee ligament injury in a defeat to QPR. He came on as a second-half substitute but lasted just over 15 minutes before being replaced by Ben Brereton.

In Holtby’s absence, Blackburn Rovers have won just once in nine games, losing on six occasions.

Rovers were dealt a huge injury blow at the weekend. Star playmaker Bradley Dack was carried off on a stretcher, appearing to have suffered a serious-looking knee injury.

With Tony Mowbray fearing the worst and Dack looking set for another spell out after a cruel blow, a positive update has emerged on Holtby’s recovery.

As per a report from the Lancashire Telegraph, the 30-year-old has been back in training this week. Holtby has a full week of training under his belt after just over a month out and could return against Bristol City in midweek.

Should he return, Holtby will be looking to ease the blow of Dack’s injury against Bristol City.

Across all competitions, the former Spurs and Fulham man has played 23 times for Blackburn this season. In the process, the midfielder has found the back of the net once, starting in 16 Championship games.