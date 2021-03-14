Yesterday’s 3-0 loss was another hard defeat for Birmingham City fans to bear.

They were in the game at half-time but the consistency of their inconsistent defending came back to haunt them in the second half.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo (62′) and Callum O’Dowda (76′) added to Kasey Palmer’s (35′) opener to condemn the Blues to yet another defeat.

It could be a defeat that has seen the end of boss Aitor Karanka as rumours of his departure start to build.

Karanka has reportedly left the second city building

Yesterday was Karanka’s 38th game in charge of Birmingham City. From those 38 games, the Spaniard has just 8 wins.

That loss at home to Bristol City was his 19th defeat in charge of Birmingham City – he has a record of just 0.92 points-per-game.

It also looks like a final step as the Daily Mail is confirming that Karanka is to face the chop. There has been no official confirmation from the club itself as of yet.

Karanka possibly going – Birmingham City fans react

News that Aitor Karanka could be on his way out of the club has met with jubilant reaction from many Birmingham City fans on Twitter.

Here is a selection of some of their comments so far since the rumours started to build:

Was it better to sack Karanka early rather than drag it out until the end of the season?

Yes.

Better to sack early.

No.

More upheaval ahead.