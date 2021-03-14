Yesterday’s 3-0 loss was another hard defeat for Birmingham City fans to bear.

They were in the game at half-time but the consistency of their inconsistent defending came back to haunt them in the second half.

Goals from Antoine Semenyo (62′) and Callum O’Dowda (76′) added to Kasey Palmer’s (35′) opener to condemn the Blues to yet another defeat.

It could be a defeat that has seen the end of boss Aitor Karanka as rumours of his departure start to build.

Karanka has reportedly left the second city building

Yesterday was Karanka’s 38th game in charge of Birmingham City. From those 38 games, the Spaniard has just 8 wins.

That loss at home to Bristol City was his 19th defeat in charge of Birmingham City – he has a record of just 0.92 points-per-game.

It also looks like a final step as the Daily Mail is confirming that Karanka is to face the chop. There has been no official confirmation from the club itself as of yet.

Karanka possibly going – Birmingham City fans react

News that Aitor Karanka could be on his way out of the club has met with jubilant reaction from many Birmingham City fans on Twitter.

Here is a selection of some of their comments so far since the rumours started to build:

@ZigicHead shadowboxing out of happiness rn — Josh04bcfc (@JoshOnions) March 14, 2021

Nothing from @BCFC on rumours that Aitor Karanka has gone. However after interviewing him last night for @talkSPORT he looked a broken man & said he could do no more. I don’t see how he could be in the dressing room again after laying blame firmly on the players mistakes #BCFC — Tom Ross (@thegoalzone) March 14, 2021

Aitor Karanka has been sacked as Birmingham manager. #bcfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) March 14, 2021

So, Aitor Karanka’s departure from #bcfc will likely be confirmed tomorrow. Appears to have been decided late last night. Club hope to have a new head coach in position in time for Wednesday’s game at home to Reading. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) March 14, 2021

We can all agree Karanka had to go. But most of us can also agree it wasn’t his fault. The amount of individual errors this season have been obscene. It wasn’t his fault but he needed to go. Needed a spark / a new manager bounce to keep us up. Sold a dream 😒. #bcfc — 𝐉𝐚𝐜𝐤 💗 (JB Soopa Fan) (@jackwilsonbcfc) March 14, 2021

Well a potential Karanka sacking has cheered me up #BCFC — Joseph Agnello (@ViscountViktor) March 14, 2021

Completely lost the dressing room, completely lost the fans had no chance of all he would do is blame the player never himself and poor decision making he made — Josh Belk (@JoshBcfcKRO) March 14, 2021

I have it on absolutely no authority whatsoever that karanka has left #bcfc. It has, for the moment, made today seem a little better. #KRO — BHBlue (@ajw767) March 14, 2021

As much as I wanted it to work out for Karanka, it didnt. I really hope he does better somewhere else because I feel as if we have broken the man mentally. #bcfc — Cian 🍋 (Not on Loan anymore) (@BelaSzn1875) March 14, 2021

