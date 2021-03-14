Birmingham City have allegedly sacked manager Aitor Karanka, reports Football Insider.

It comes after Birmingham City fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City yesterday – Blues’ 17th Championship defeat of the season, and one which leaves them stranded in 21st-place of the table.

Karanka’s position has long been coming under question but now it looks as though his reign is finally over – and likely to the pleasure of most Birmingham City fans.

READ: ‘Laziest footballer I’ve ever seen’ – Birmingham City fans blast individual after Bristol City defeat

He’s led a hugely contested time and one man is already being touted by fans to come in and replace him – former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

United confirmed the departure of Wilder after nearly five-years at the helm yesterday, having taken the Blades from League One to the Premier League during his tenure.

It’d be a huge appointment if Blues could pull it off, but many think it’s just a pipe dream with Xuandong Ren still running the rule over Birmingham City.

See what these Blues fans had to say on Twitter about the possibility of Wilder coming to St Andrew’s: