Birmingham City have allegedly sacked manager Aitor Karanka, reports Football Insider.

It comes after Birmingham City fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City yesterday – Blues’ 17th Championship defeat of the season, and one which leaves them stranded in 21st-place of the table.

Karanka’s position has long been coming under question but now it looks as though his reign is finally over – and likely to the pleasure of most Birmingham City fans.

He’s led a hugely contested time and one man is already being touted by fans to come in and replace him – former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

United confirmed the departure of Wilder after nearly five-years at the helm yesterday, having taken the Blades from League One to the Premier League during his tenure.

It’d be a huge appointment if Blues could pull it off, but many think it’s just a pipe dream with Xuandong Ren still running the rule over Birmingham City.

See what these Blues fans had to say on Twitter about the possibility of Wilder coming to St Andrew’s:

Blues fans that think we’ll get Chris Wilder are very very deluded. While the parasite that is Dong Ren remains I doubt we’ll get another reputable manager again. #bcfc — Connor (@_ConnorKingy) March 14, 2021

We need to bring in a no nonsense manager now. Someone Wilder like. Obviously not wilder because he’s a level above us. But we need someone who can go back to basics, get the players on the same wavelength and boost our confidence. #BCFC — JMblues (@JMbcfc_) March 14, 2021

Just waiting for Chris Wilder announcement tomorrow. #bcfc — jdbluesME (@jdbluesME) March 14, 2021

CHRIS WILDER ISN'T GOING TO HAPPEN #BCFC — Kieran Bales (@kiebales_) March 14, 2021

Get Chris wilder in ASAP #bcfc — Jacob Bassett (@jj_bassett) March 14, 2021

I don’t for one second think we’ve got a chance, but @XuandongRen ring Chris Wilder and offer him 500k bonus if he keeps us up this year. Change has to be made now or we WILL be in League 1 #bcfc #KRO — Alex J (@alexj147) March 14, 2021

Right @BCFC get Chris Wilder on the blower, offer him whatever he wants and get him in! I’d rather Karanka leave now then abandon us once he’s taken us down! Which is inevitable! #bcfc #karankaout — Stream Giant (@stream_giant) March 14, 2021