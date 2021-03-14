Speaking with the Sheffield Star, Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo has insisted he is relishing the competition with Michael Smith for a starting spot in Paul Warne’s side.

Ladapo and Smith have been locked in a battle to be Paul Warne’s starting striker this season. 29-year-old Smith just about edges out his teammate, starting 21 times in the Championship to Ladapo’s 14.

Last time out, the Rotherham United pair were both on the scoresheet as they secured a vital 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month. Smith out the Millers ahead before being sent off, with Ladapo coming on off the bench to net a 97th-minute winner.

Former Crystal Palace man Ladapo has been limited to two starts in his last seven. However, the striker has insisted he loves the competition with Smith for a starting spot.

Speaking with the Sheffield Star, he said:

“I love competition. I love competition when you get your chance to show what you can do as well.

“Last year, it was quite enjoyable because we were both going at it. He’d score and I’d score. I enjoy having that bit of fight because it drives you on to be better. If you’re not good enough, you won’t get as many minutes on the pitch.”

In his 29 Championship appearances this season, Ladapo has chipped in with six goals and laid on one assist. Only midfielder Matt Crooks (seven) and fellow striker Smith (eight) have scored move league goals for the Millers this season.

With Rotherham in a fight to stay in the division, Warne will be hoping both Ladapo and Smith can enjoy prolific ends to the campaign. As it stands, the club sit in 22nd, three points behind Birmingham City with four games in hand.