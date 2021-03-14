Aitor Karanka’s position as manager of Birmingham City looks to be hanging in the balance after yesterday’s 3-0 defeat at home to Bristol City.

Time looks to have finally run out for Karanka at Birmingham City – numerous sources including Mail Online are claiming that the Spaniard’s ‘reign is over’ whilst other sources claim he’s seriously considering his departure.

We understand that Aitor Karanka and Birmingham City have parted ways #bcfc — We Are Birmingham (@WeAreBirmingham) March 14, 2021

It brings to an end what’s been a torrid season from start to finish for the former Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough boss, who arrived at St Andrew’s with the full backing of fans.

Supporters didn’t expect a promotion push in Karanka’s first season at the helm – but a relegation scrap wasn’t part of the plan either.

His individual tactics and decisions have led to his departure and speaking to the media last night, Karanka looked like a ‘broken man’ said talkSPORT’s Tom Ross, after ‘laying the blame’ for yesterday’s defeat firmly on his players:

Nothing from @BCFC on rumours that Aitor Karanka has gone. However after interviewing him last night for @talkSPORT he looked a broken man & said he could do no more. I don’t see how he could be in the dressing room again after laying blame firmly on the players mistakes #BCFC — Tom Ross (@thegoalzone) March 14, 2021

It’s not understood whether this decision has been made by the board, by Karanka, or mutually by both parties.

But should Birmingham City chief Xuandong Ren have had a say in it – which seems more than likely – then the timing of it could suggest an ambitious next move from the club, with a certain Chris Wilder having become a free agent this weekend.

Sheffield United confirmed his departure yesterday after a manic few hours regarding his position at the club. His exit was confirmed, then played down before later being confirmed by the club.

Blues showed in their appointment of Karanka that they do have some ambition – Karanka was a hailed coach before his Blues arrival, but with the club left in such a perilous position it could defer a managerial appointment until the summer.

Wilder might not be free then. But there’s no doubting that his no-nonsense demeanour and attractive style of football would not only sit well with Birmingham fans, but also produce the goods.

Birmingham City need an enforcer-type manager after the mess that has been this season, and there’d be fewer managers better-suited to the task than Wilder.