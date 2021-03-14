Birmingham City have reportedly sacked Aitor Karanka, according to the Daily Mail. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Lee Bowyer



He is currently in charge of League One side Charlton Athletic but could be considered by his former club. The 44-year-old had a spell with the Blues during his playing career and helped them win the League Cup in 2011.

Mark Hughes

If Birmingham want someone with experience to come in and save them this season then Hughes could be their man. He has previously managed the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, QPR, Fulham, Stoke City and most recently Southampton.

Chris Wilder



He has parted company with Sheffield United after four years in charge of the Blades. The ex-Oxford United and Northampton Town boss would be ideal for the Blues but will he drop back into the Championship?

Ryan Lowe



The Plymouth Argyle boss has done an impressive job in charge of the Pilgrims and could attract interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid. He won promotion from League Two last season and has had no problems with the step up to the third tier this term.

Danny Cowley



He parted company with Huddersfield Town at the end of the last campaign and has since been weighing up his options. The 42-year-old had previoulsy impressed at Lincoln City and guided the Imps from the National League to League One during his time at the club. He has a point to prove now after his spell with the Terriers and is an option for Birmingham.