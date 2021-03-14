According to The Sun and its reporter Alan Nixon, Sheffield United are not considering Eddie Howe as a replacement for the departed Chris Wilder.

As it currently stands, the Blades have decided that they will not be replacing Wilder this season.

That decision means that the South Yorkshire club will be placing their faith in Paul Heckingbottom for the near future, He will be aided by recently sacked Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall.

READ:

However, one former Bournemouth manager not in the running is Eddie Howe according to Nixon.

Wilder has gone – Heckingbottom and Tindall are in – Howe not a candidate

Jason Tindall might be one ex-Bournemouth manager coming into Sheffield United, but Eddie Howe will not be following him claims Nixon.

The former Bournemouth boss amassed 355 games as manager when at the Cherries between 2012 and 2020 – 190 in the Premier League.

From these 190 Premier League games, Howe has a WDL record of 56-43-91, earning an average 1.11 points-per-match.

Nixon nips Howe talk in the bud

That level of performance would suggest that the Verwood-born 43-year-old has more than enough in the tank to take over a Sheffield United outfit looking set for relegation this time around.

However, Nixon writes Tindall’s appointment at Bramall Lane: “will spark talk of Eddie Howe coming in as manager down the line, but insiders reveal that is not currently part of the plan.”

Obviously, by stating that a Howe appointment is not “currently part of the plan,” it does lay open one question.

If Sheffield United do get relegated, will that ‘plan’ involve for Barnsley boss Heckingbottom and former Bournemouth boss Tindall?

Are Sheffield United being wise dismissing any opportunity to appoint former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe?