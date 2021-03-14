Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore spoke proudly of his side after they went ‘toe-to-toe’ with Norwich City today.

Sheffield Wednesday were written off by virtually everyone in the footballing community as they hosted Championship leaders Norwich City today.

They’d lost their last six going into today but former Canary Jordan Rhodes gave the home side an unexpected lead at half-time.

It was arguably one of the best first-half performances that Wednesday fans have seen all season. But as champions do, Norwich City kept pushing and found two second-half goals through Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

Daniel Farke’s side won the game 2-1, but in the opposing dugout, Moore would’ve been proud with what he saw today. Speaking to the club after the game, he said:

💬 DM: The players have gone toe to toe with the best in the division and have done really well. It’s two fantastic finishes. I thought the boys applied themselves really well, it was a good performance and we just have to keep going #SHWNOR — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) March 14, 2021

The goals from Pukki and Cantwell were both well-taken. Two players who could quite easily play in the Premier League gave Norwich a win which takes them 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Despite the fighting performance, Sheffield Wednesday stretch their losing streak to seven in the Championship, with Moore yet to take any points form his opening three games at the helm.

There were some inspired individual performances for the Owls today – the likes of Rhodes and Joel Pelupessy were praised for their fighting performances, and fans could yet have hope of beating the drop.

They remain in 23rd-place of the Championship table and seven points adrift. But Moore has 11 games to close that gap and a crucial home match v Huddersfield Town next on the cards.

A win could really change the mood at the club.