Speaking with the Blackpool Gazette, Fleetwood Town boss Simon Grayson has admitted striker Paddy Madden could leave on a permanent basis this summer.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming that Madden was attracting interest from National League outfit Stockport County.

County are said to be looking at a loan deal for the 31-year-old striker as they battle for promotion. As it stands, Simon Rusk’s side sit in 5th place, five points away from the top three and four points away from 8th placed Eastleigh.

Now, insight on the National League interest in Madden has emerged from Fleetwood Town.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson has provided an update on the situation, confirming that the deal could in fact see the former Scunthorpe United striker on a permanent basis. Speaking with the Blackpool Gazette, he said:

“They have asked the question and it would not just be a loan deal – it would probably be a loan to a permanent.

“They have asked the question as a football club and we will speak to Paddy about what he wants to do and we’ll see where we go after the weekend. But as it stands he has been out there today. He’s our player.

“Could that change? Possibly. Could we keep him? Possibly. But he’s our player for another 15 months.”

Madden remains contracted to Fleetwood until the summer of 2022 having penned a new deal back in 2019.

The Dublin-born striker has been at the Highbury Stadium since January 2018, joining from Scunthorpe. Since signing for the club. Madden has netted 51 goals and laid on 20 assists in 148 games, with nine of those goals coming this season.

Madden is vastly experienced at Football League level, playing nearly 200 games in a four-year spell with Scunthorpe. He has also featured for the likes of Carlisle United, Yeovil Town, and Bohemian.