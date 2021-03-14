According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Brentford are “on alert” as they look to swoop for Manchester City centre-half Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The Mancher City youngster has been impressive on loan at Blackburn Rovers since joining them in January to alleviate their injury issues.

The 19-year-old is due to return to the Citizens at the end of the current Sky Bet Championship campaign.

Harwood-Bellis – a youngster making big waves

The Stockport-born youngster has been at City since signing as a youngster in 2008. He’s worked his way up through the youth set-up to the Under-23s.

He has made 40 appearances for the Citizens Under-23s (four goals) as well as eight appearances (one goal) for the first team.

Not only is he recognised as a good player at club level, but he has also represented England at youth level, In total, he has 45 appearances between Under-15 and Under-20 level.

Now he is standing out at Blackburn Rovers as he continues to make big waves despite just nine Championship appearances for the Ewood Park outfit.

Brentford prepare to swoop – Nixon

The Sun’s Nixon says that his form for Rovers, despite his relative lack of games, has been noted by Thomas Frank’s Brentford.

Nixon adds that the Bees are “looking at him as a loan signing” but tempers that with the proviso that it hinges on them gaining promotion to the Premier League this season.

Harwood-Bellis is “desperate“, says Nixon, to play more regular football for his boyhood club, Manchester City.

A loan to a fellow Premier League side might give the young defender the exposure that could convince City to blood him at the Etihad.

Career details for Taylor Harwood-Bellis derived from his player profile page on Transfermarkt website

Will Brentford manager to gain promotion from the Sky Bet Championship this season?