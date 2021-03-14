Norwich City came from behind to beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 in the Championship today.

Norwich City headed to Hillsborough having had their 10-point lead at the top of the table slashed to seven after Watford’s late win at Cardiff City yesterday.

But they were pegged back after 7 minutes by a former Norwich City striker in Jordan Rhodes, who fired Wednesday into an unlikely half-time lead with his fourth Championship goal of the season.

It was one of Norwich’s worst first-half performances of the season, but Teemu Pukki would fire the Canaries level on the hour-mark before Todd Cantwell scored a fine goal to give Norwich the comeback win.

One man took a lot of criticism from Norwich fans today – Lukas Rupp. The German started in the no.10 role this afternoon, but fans didn’t rate his performance and he’s was taken after an hour.

See what these Norwich City fans had to say on Twitter about Rupp’s performance:

Needs. Rupp has been poor today — Tom Joyce (@Tommy_J87) March 14, 2021

100%. Not been Rupp’s best today, albeit no one has been decent — Sir Rantalot (@RudiHare) March 14, 2021

how bad has rupp been today lol — dr mantis toboggan (@NCFC147) March 14, 2021

I really like Rupp but this has not been his game. — Canaries Down Under (@CanariesDU) March 14, 2021

We need to change something, Rupp isn't good enough to be a 10. — connor whitehair (@cdog10ncfc) March 14, 2021

Rupp as a 10 looks like a competition winner #substitutionplease — Matt Hudson (@mattyhudson90) March 14, 2021