Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at home to Norwich City in the Championship today.

Sheffield Wednesday had the odds stacked against them as they welcomed league leaders Norwich City this afternoon.

But a Jordan Rhodes goal on the 7th minute gave Darren Moore’s side an unexpected first-half lead, and the Owls looked as though they had a fighting chance against the league’s runaway leaders.

But in the style of Championship winners, Daniel Farke’s side dug deep to produce two goals of quality – Teemu Pukki with the first after the hour-mark and Todd Cantwell soon after.

The loss was somewhat inevitable, even despite Rhodes’ opener. But it was an otherwise inspired performance and one man received rare praise – Joel Pelupessy.

He’s often the first to come under the spotlight. But today, the Dutchman gave a fighting performance, and many fans recognised that.

See what these Sheffield Wednesdays supporters said on Twitter about his performance:

Pelupessy has shut me up today, the only positive in another second half gutless team performance #swfc — Louie Hodkin (@LCHodkin) March 14, 2021

We're a much better side with Joey in midfield, but most of you aren't ready to have that discussion 👀 — George🦉 (@GeorgeeeThomp) March 14, 2021

Tbh I’m not a fan of pelupessy but he has played well — Darren Moore’s barmy army (@Keeno65039103) March 14, 2021

How can you not be a fan of Joey Pelupessy right now? That first half stream has been basically my shock of what a decent player he's become. Knowing our luck he'll go on a free too 🤣#swfc — dexteritybox (@dexteritybox) March 14, 2021

Best half all season. Pelupessy has been ace. (Off for a lie down) — Nathan Sensicall (@Jasper_s91) March 14, 2021

Best game I’ve seen Jordan Rhodes have in a long, long time. He’s held the ball up excellently and scored the all important goal Pelupessy has done his job very well too, but you watch him get the blame if we don’t get a result#SWFC — Joe 📝 (@DeLudoScribo) March 14, 2021

Jordan Rhodes has been immense today. Pelupessy actually doing well for a change too. — P3A53Y (@pease2011) March 14, 2021

Never been a pelupessy fan but I can see why different managers pick him. Does the jobs nobody else wants to!! — Danny McKenzie (@DannyMck90) March 14, 2021