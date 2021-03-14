Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at home to Norwich City in the Championship today.

Sheffield Wednesday had the odds stacked against them as they welcomed league leaders Norwich City this afternoon.

But a Jordan Rhodes goal on the 7th minute gave Darren Moore’s side an unexpected first-half lead, and the Owls looked as though they had a fighting chance against the league’s runaway leaders.

But in the style of Championship winners, Daniel Farke’s side dug deep to produce two goals of quality – Teemu Pukki with the first after the hour-mark and Todd Cantwell soon after.

The loss was somewhat inevitable, even despite Rhodes’ opener. But it was an otherwise inspired performance and one man received rare praise – Joel Pelupessy.

He’s often the first to come under the spotlight. But today, the Dutchman gave a fighting performance, and many fans recognised that.

See what these Sheffield Wednesdays supporters said on Twitter about his performance: