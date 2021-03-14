As per a report from The Sun, Brentford are eyeing up a summer swoop for Blackburn Rovers loan man Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

The 19-year-old centre-back linked up with Rovers in the January transfer window, coming into bolster Tony Mowbray’s defensive ranks at Ewood Park.

Harwood-Bellis has nailed down a place in Blackburn Rovers’ starting 11 since joining on loan. The Stockport-born prodigy has played nine times for Mowbray’s side, featuring at centre-back and right-back.

Now, it has been claimed that the Manchester City starlet is attracting fresh interest ahead of the summer window.

According to The Sun, Blackburn’s Championship rivals Brentford are sizing up a potential move for Harwood-Bellis. The Bees are considering a summer loan swoop for the youngster, as they prepare for the possibility of Premier League football.

The report states that the City starlet is keen to play for his parent club, but another loan move this summer to a newly-promoted club could give him the chance to pick up more top-flight game time.

Harwood-Bellis is highly-rated by coaches at Manchester City and is tipped for a big future with the club. He has appeared eight times for the senior side, netting one goal in the process.

Most of his game time with City has come in the club’s youth academy, playing 40 times for the U23s. He also has plenty of experience on the international stage at youth level, notching up 45 appearances for England from ages U15 to U20s.