Sheffield Wednesday fans have been through the wringer this season. They started on -12 points, gained six of those back, and have spent much of the campaign in the relegation places.

Critics, Owls fans amongst them, have cited the instability at the South Yorkshire club. An example of that is that they’ve seen four managers this season between Garry Monk’s sacking and the appointment of Darren Moore.

Tony Pulis didn’t last long before he was sacked – just 45 days and 10 games – with Wednesday waiting over two months to replace him with Moore. In between, they relied on Neil Thompson who threatened to lead a revival before results slumped back.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich; strugglers vs runaway leaders

Wednesday are right in it. They sit next-to-bottom and were seven points from safety ahead of kick-off.

In contrast, Daniel Farke’s Canaries are flying high at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table and they had a sizeable lead of seven points over Swansea in 2nd.

That gap – a full 48 points – would point to an easy win for Norwich City. It was an expectation that most Sheffield Wednesday fans would carry into this afternoon’s game.

However, Jordan Rhodes’ early opener (8′) might have changed that somewhat.

WEDNESDAY LEAD! 🦉 Jordan Rhodes scores from close range against his old club. Watch live now on Sky Sports Football 📺 pic.twitter.com/zZDyznkELS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 14, 2021

Sheffield Wednesday fans react after Rhodes opener

It was certainly a shock and something unexpected but Owls fans have taken to Twitter to comment.

Here are some of the reactions from Sheffield Wednesday fans to Jordan Rhodes’ early opener for the Owls:

WhaaaaaaAAAAA — football cant hurt u if ur already dead☺️ (@_CharlieThePooh) March 14, 2021

@swfc All you’re doing is giving me hope I no longer have. Why not just concede early instead so I can go about my day as if this match never happened — Kain Davies (@KainDavies2) March 14, 2021

Can we still make playoffs?#SWFC — rrobcook (@rrobcook) March 14, 2021

And that’s what you get when you start a proven goal scorer, he scores goals! Magic that int it🤷🏻‍♂️ #swfc — Harrison (@B4Z123) March 14, 2021

announce lifetime contract — Harry Bradshaw🦉 (@harrybradshaw04) March 14, 2021

We'll live to regret how little opportunity we've given to Jordan Rhodes this year. Understand him not getting a game when we have Fletcher, Hooper, Joao and Forestieri but not this year. #swfc — Sam Parkin (@sammo456) March 14, 2021

Amazing what happens when you play a true number 9 up front. 🙄 Hopefully he gets a run of games for once — James Birchall (@jamesbirchall7) March 14, 2021

Rhodes is looking a bit lively today, isn’t he?#SWFC 🦉 — Will Lowley (@LowleyW) March 14, 2021

Hat trick for Rhodes today?! — Matt Bailey (@Matt_yorkshire) March 14, 2021

Come on ref blow the whistle #swfc pic.twitter.com/zHzb4IVed8 — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) March 14, 2021

JORDAN RHODES WILL SCORE GOALS IF HE PLAYS! ITS VERY VERY SIMPLE!! #swfc — Jim Capel (@Jimaldinho1867) March 14, 2021

#swfc play a striker regularly enough he will get you goals #rhodes just hasn't had the chance at swfc — MARK ANTHONY KELLY (@djmarkkelly67) March 14, 2021

Will Sheffield Wednesday be able to pull themselves out of the relegation mire this season?