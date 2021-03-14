Sheffield Wednesday fans have been through the wringer this season. They started on -12 points, gained six of those back, and have spent much of the campaign in the relegation places.

Critics, Owls fans amongst them, have cited the instability at the South Yorkshire club. An example of that is that they’ve seen four managers this season between Garry Monk’s sacking and the appointment of Darren Moore.

Tony Pulis didn’t last long before he was sacked – just 45 days and 10 games – with Wednesday waiting over two months to replace him with Moore. In between, they relied on Neil Thompson who threatened to lead a revival before results slumped back.

READ: Reporter Nixon blunt comment highlights task facing Sheffield Wednesday as they battle relegation

Sheffield Wednesday vs Norwich; strugglers vs runaway leaders

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sport

Wednesday are right in it. They sit next-to-bottom and were seven points from safety ahead of kick-off.

In contrast, Daniel Farke’s Canaries are flying high at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table and they had a sizeable lead of seven points over Swansea in 2nd.

That gap – a full 48 points – would point to an easy win for Norwich City. It was an expectation that most Sheffield Wednesday fans would carry into this afternoon’s game.

However, Jordan Rhodes’ early opener (8′) might have changed that somewhat.

Sheffield Wednesday fans react after Rhodes opener

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sport

It was certainly a shock and something unexpected but Owls fans have taken to Twitter to comment.

Here are some of the reactions from Sheffield Wednesday fans to Jordan Rhodes’ early opener for the Owls:

Will Sheffield Wednesday be able to pull themselves out of the relegation mire this season?

Yes.

Plenty of time.

No.

Far too late.