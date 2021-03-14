Portsmouth have parted company with Kenny Jackett, as announced by their official club website. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Lee Bowyer



He is currently in charge of fellow League One side Charlton Athletic but has emerged as an early frontrunner. The former Premier League midfielder knows what it takes to get promoted out of this division having guided the Addicks to the Championship in 2019.

Chris Coleman

The Welshman is available and could be considered by Pompey. He is a vastly experienced boss who has previously managed the likes of Fulham, Coventry City, Real Sociedad, Wales and Sunderland.

Danny Cowley

He has been out of the dugout since leaving Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and may see this as the ideal opportunity to get back into the game. The 42-year-old guided Lincoln City from the National League to League One during his time at Sincil Bank.

Neil Harris

The former Millwall boss is an option for Portsmouth as they weigh up their next manager. He spent four years at the helm at the Den and then had a spell at Cardiff City before being sacked in January.

Phil Parkinson

He is a final contender who Pompey may look at. Sunderland dismissed him earlier this season after a poor run of form. Parkinson, who has also managed the likes of Hull City and Bradford City, guided Bolton Wanderers to promotion from League One in 2017.

