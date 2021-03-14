Leeds United have looked into a summer deal for Liverpool defender Yasser Larouci, as per a report by the Daily Mirror.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in the hunt for another left-back and are also eyeing Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt.

Larouci, who is 20 years old, was wanted by Brentford last summer, as per the Evening Standard, with Sky Sports also linking Norwich City with a move for him.

He is out of contract at Anfield at the end of this season and most signs point towards him leaving on a free transfer.

The Algerian full-back started his career at French side Le Havre and was snapped up by Liverpool three years ago. He has since regularly played for the Reds at Under-19 and Under-21 level.

Larouci started training with their first-team last summer and made two appearances in the FA Cup last season against Everton and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

He has played a further two games for the Reds in this campaign but could depart when his deal expires.

Leeds are now being linked but it will be interesting to see if either Brentford or Norwich rekindle their interest from last summer.

Larouci would be a decent acquisition for any of the trio, especially on a free transfer, and could do with leaving Liverpool for more game time elsewhere.

Will Larouci leave Liverpool?