Luton Town target Christian Walton from Brighton and Hove Albion is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The Hatters are ‘admirers’ of their former goalkeeper, as detailed in a report by The Athletic in January.

Walton, who is 25 years old, is out of contract with Brighton at the end of the campaign and could become available this summer.

He spent the 2016/17 season on loan with the Hatters and played 33 times for them when they were in League Two.

The ex-England Under-21 international started his career at Plymouth Argyle and rose up through their academy before Brighton snapped him up seven years ago. Walton has since played six times for South East club and has spent the majority of his time on the books there out on loan in the Football League.

Brighton have since loaned him back to Plymouth and then to Bury, Luton and Southend United.

Wigan Athletic came calling in the 2017/18 campaign and he played a key role in their League One title winning season that year under Paul Cook. The Latics then secured his signature for another 12 months in the second tier before he switched to Ewood Park.

Walton played 46 times during his time at Blackburn before returning to Brighton last summer. His long-term future with Graham Potter’s side hangs in the balance, with Luton linked this past winter.

