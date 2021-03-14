Manchester United’s Teden Mengi made his fifth Championship appearance of the season for Derby County yesterday, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Millwall.

Wayne Rooney’s side have now gone five games without a win in the Championship. His side remain in 19th-place of the table and with a seven-point gap to the bottom three, but criticism of the former United star is starting to arise.

His general team selection is coming under the spotlight. Yesterday, he started with Mengi in the heart of defence and on the whole, he’s largely impressed at Pride Park, and the numbers from yesterday’s game suggest another strong showing.

During the 90-minutes, Mengi made 88 passes with a pass completion of 90.0%. He also won six aerial duels, made two clearances and one interception – but failed to make any tackles.

His role in the defence is a modernised one in that Rooney wants him to play the ball about, and start attacks from deep.

But fans deemed him at fault for the only goal of the game yesterday and perhaps the 18-year-old’s inexperience cost Derby an all-important point.

On the other hand, despite that lapse in concentration, Mengi had another good game. He’s quickly blossoming into a fine young defender and even drew comparisons to Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori yesterday, who prevailed on loan at Derby County during the 2018/19 campaign under Frank Lampard.

The United man drew a lot of attention from Derby County fans yesterday – see what some of them had to say on Twitter about the 18-year-old’s performance v Millwall: