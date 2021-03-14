Manchester United’s Teden Mengi made his fifth Championship appearance of the season for Derby County yesterday, as they fell to a 1-0 loss at home to Millwall.

Wayne Rooney’s side have now gone five games without a win in the Championship. His side remain in 19th-place of the table and with a seven-point gap to the bottom three, but criticism of the former United star is starting to arise.

His general team selection is coming under the spotlight. Yesterday, he started with Mengi in the heart of defence and on the whole, he’s largely impressed at Pride Park, and the numbers from yesterday’s game suggest another strong showing.

During the 90-minutes, Mengi made 88 passes with a pass completion of 90.0%. He also won six aerial duels, made two clearances and one interception – but failed to make any tackles.

His role in the defence is a modernised one in that Rooney wants him to play the ball about, and start attacks from deep.

But fans deemed him at fault for the only goal of the game yesterday and perhaps the 18-year-old’s inexperience cost Derby an all-important point.

On the other hand, despite that lapse in concentration, Mengi had another good game. He’s quickly blossoming into a fine young defender and even drew comparisons to Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori yesterday, who prevailed on loan at Derby County during the 2018/19 campaign under Frank Lampard.

The United man drew a lot of attention from Derby County fans yesterday – see what some of them had to say on Twitter about the 18-year-old’s performance v Millwall:

Mengi is not good is he — Callum (@Callum53541059) March 13, 2021

Come on Man Utd fans please come onto our page and defend Mengi again. He's cost us a goal today. That's 3 goals he's cost us in the same amount of games. You can have him back he's not ready for first team. His positional sense is way off. — Dave Lister (@DiscoDave1980) March 13, 2021

Mengi again🙄🙄for all he does good he ruins it. 3 goals he’s given to teams now. Not sure we can afford that right now — James Mellor (@xJammsterZx) March 13, 2021

Absolutely woeful defending by Mengi. I don't care how young or inexperienced he is, one of the first things you learn as a defender is to attack the ball when a cross comes in. Stand still and that's what happens. Inexcusable at any level of football. #schoolboystuff #dcfcfans — Rapid (@RapidDevil85) March 13, 2021

Can we sign Mengi up for another season?#dcfc #dcfcfans — Andy Chan (@zimmeau) March 13, 2021

Mengi has had so many parallels to Tomori when he first started out for us. Electric pace, great on the ground and in open play, but slack from set pieces. I guess that's the risk you take when you play an 18 year old at centre half, there's always going to be gaps in their game — Jake Barker (@JakeBarker1212) March 13, 2021