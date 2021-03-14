Birmingham City hold an option to extend Jon Toral’s contract.

The Blues have the choice to keep the attacking midfielder for another 12 months, as detailed on their official club website when he signed last summer.

Toral, who is 26 years old, was snapped up by Birmingham on a free transfer in June last year after his contract at Hull City expired.

He has made 16 appearances for the Midlands club this season, chipping in with two goals and two assists. Aitor Karanka’s side have a decision to make as to whether to keep him at the end of this campaign.

Toral started his career in the academy at Barcelona before joining Arsenal as a youngster in 2011. Brentford brought him in on loan during the 2014/15 campaign and he helped the Bees get into the Championship play-offs that year.

Toral then spent the season after at Birmingham and scored eight goals in 38 games during his first spell at St. Andrew’s before a stint back in Spain in La Liga at Granada.

He then moved to Rangers and spent time in Scotland prior to his permanent departure from the Emirates Stadium.

Hull paid a fee of £3 million to lure him to the KCOM Stadium in August 2017 but injuries meant he has struggled to play regular football with the Yorkshire side.

Toral has since returned to Birmingham and they could keep him for another year if they want to.

Should Birmingham extend Toral's stay?