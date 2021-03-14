Sheffield Wednesday take on Championship leaders Norwich City in the Championship this afternoon.

48 points currently stand between 1st-place Norwich City and 23rd-place Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship table.

Darren Moore’s side haven’t been given a chance by anyone going into today’s game at Hillsborough, having watched his side fall to defeat in his opening two games in charge.

It’s left the Owls on a run of six-straight defeats in the Championship, with a seven-point gap to safety.

But Moore seemingly has his work cut out with the current crop of players already at his disposal, and today’s starting line-up is as underwhelming as the others this season.

Sheffield Wednesday must do the best with what they currently have. But with every passing fixture, relegation into League One looks more and more of an inevitability and defeat today would no doubt further those fears.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans have said on Twitter about the starting line-up today:

best lineup so far this season https://t.co/CLcGBsHRdZ — josh pars (@joshpars_) March 14, 2021

Darren Moore playing mind-games with the opposition already.. love it! 🧤#SWFC 🦉 https://t.co/wADGiZf6fy — Will Lowley (@LowleyW) March 14, 2021

Looks defensive to me — Cameron (@CameronWraith) March 14, 2021

No paterson and pelupessy playing , cmon Moore😂😂 — Luke Pearson (@Lukepeo1886) March 14, 2021

Westwood 🤩🤩🤩👌 — Philip Scarborough (@ashes2015) March 14, 2021

Actually a decent lineup — Nathan (@nathan_swfc97) March 14, 2021