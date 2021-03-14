Huddersfield Town hold an option to extend Christopher Schindler’s contract this summer.

The Terriers have the choice to keep him for another season, as detailed on their official club website when he signed his last deal in August 2018.

Schindler, who is 30 years old, has played for the Yorkshire side since 2016 and has made 184 appearances for the club in all competitions, chipping in with five goals from defence.

However, Carlos Corberan’s side have a big decision to make on his future at the club with his current contract running down this summer. He has played 12 times in the league this term.

Schindler started his career at 1860 Munich and spent his whole career to date there before moving to England five years ago.

The ex-Germany youth international was brought to Huddersfield by David Wagner and played a huge role in their promotion to the Premier League in his first season in the Championship.

He entered Terriers folklore by scoring the winning penalty in the Play-Off final against Reading in May 2018.

Schindler then helped them stay in the top flight against the odds during their first campaign in the big time but they eventually were relegated the year after.

He has stayed with Huddersfield during the past couple of seasons in the second tier but his long-term future now hangs in the balance.

