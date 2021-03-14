Paul Heckingbottom was enticed to leave Barnsley to take up the Elland Road hotseat after Leeds United sacked Thomas Christiansen.

He lasted half-a-season at the Whites. His time there saw them limp unceremoniously to a mid-table finish. He was replaced by Marcelo Bielsa.

He then was taken up by SPL side Hibernian but failed to make the mark in Scotland’s highest tier of football. He lasted just 32 games before being ousted.

Heckingbottom piloted back to Premier League side

After eight months on the football sidelines, Heckingbottom was brought back into football by Sheffield United and installed as their Under-23s boss.

However, the shifting landscape at Bramall Lane means that Chris Wilder’s departure from the Premier League club pushes the former Leeds United and Barnsley boss to the fore.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon confirmed last night that the Blades would not be filling the vacancy this season which means Heckingbottom is ‘promoted’ to temporary charge.

It is a ‘promotion’ that looks likely to be one that ends in relegation – United sat rock-bottom of the Premier League table with just 14 points from 28 games.

He will be joined by sacked Bournemouth boss Jason Tindall who will help him fight for the Blades Premier League unlikely survival over the final 10 games of the campaign.

They do, however, have a shot at FA Cup glory but they are facing a tough Quarter-Final tie against Chelsea on Sunday, 21 March.

Should Sheffield United consider Heckingbottom if relegated to the Sky Bet Championship?