Wayne Rooney has been slammed by Derby County fans after his criticism of Louie Sibley during the 1-0 loss at home to Millwall in the Championship yesterday.

Sibley, 19, came on with 15-minutes of the game to play yesterday. Millwall were already a goal up by this point but Sibley had a golden opportunity to score the equaliser, and his first Championship goal in 22 outings this season.

But he couldn’t convert – Sibley after scoring five goals in 11 Championship games last season and bursting onto the scene has since struggled, with links to the Premier League having circulated.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway after the defeat yesterday, Rooney said of Sibley:

WR critical of Sibley: “He has to do more. He has to do more. When he gets these moments – and I know it wasn’t long – he has to show something.” — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) March 13, 2021

But those comments haven’t gone down well with Derby County fans – they feel that Rooney’s treatment of Sibley is and has been unfair all season, having limited him to late cameos in the Championship whilst the likes of Martyn Waghorn continues to start.

Waghorn and many other names in including Kamil Jozwiak are two who could make way for Sibley in the starting line-up, but continue to keep their positions despite increasingly poor seasons from both.

The early Rooney optimism has seemingly warn off and now Derby find themselves winless in five Championship games, and now just seven points above the drop zone in 19th.

Derby have a tough home assignment in Brentford during the week and a heavy defeat could raise more questions about the inexperienced Rooney in the Rams dugout.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Rooney’s criticism of Sibley:

What about Jozwiak?? Starts most games and offers very little. 1 goal and not many more assists is a very poor return without any criticism from Wazza is concerning! — Calum J Iceton (@CalumJIceton) March 13, 2021

Jozwiak is one of the worst wingers I’ve seen yet he escapes criticism from Rooney and the fans. Sibley gets chucked on for 10 minutes out of position every week and the manager slags him off. Embarrassing. — Kieran (@K______lo) March 13, 2021

Stop playing Waghorn behind CKR where he’s about as useful as a chocolate teapot. Give Sibley 30 mins behind him where he produced his best form for us. Another one getting shoved out the door without a fair go incoming… — Joe Seabridge (@seabo95) March 13, 2021

Put him in his actually position rather then shoving him on the wing. — Lewis Everett (@lewis_everett11) March 13, 2021

Sorry but he gets the odd 10mins and expected to be the difference?? Ridiculous statement — Simon Orton (@sorton66) March 13, 2021

The Rooney agenda against sibley becomes more and more apparent every game — Bill (@Bashhh376) March 13, 2021

Harsh…we need creativity in the middle of the park at the moment, so,stick him down the middle,and not out on the wing.(WR also does this with Knight, who's just a wasted out on the wing). — Garry Harrison (@Garry44665335) March 14, 2021