Wayne Rooney has been slammed by Derby County fans after his criticism of Louie Sibley during the 1-0 loss at home to Millwall in the Championship yesterday.

Sibley, 19, came on with 15-minutes of the game to play yesterday. Millwall were already a goal up by this point but Sibley had a golden opportunity to score the equaliser, and his first Championship goal in 22 outings this season.

But he couldn’t convert – Sibley after scoring five goals in 11 Championship games last season and bursting onto the scene has since struggled, with links to the Premier League having circulated.

Speaking to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway after the defeat yesterday, Rooney said of Sibley:

But those comments haven’t gone down well with Derby County fans – they feel that Rooney’s treatment of Sibley is and has been unfair all season, having limited him to late cameos in the Championship whilst the likes of Martyn Waghorn continues to start.

Waghorn and many other names in including Kamil Jozwiak are two who could make way for Sibley in the starting line-up, but continue to keep their positions despite increasingly poor seasons from both.

The early Rooney optimism has seemingly warn off and now Derby find themselves winless in five Championship games, and now just seven points above the drop zone in 19th.

Derby have a tough home assignment in Brentford during the week and a heavy defeat could raise more questions about the inexperienced Rooney in the Rams dugout.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Rooney’s criticism of Sibley: