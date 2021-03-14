Tranmere Rovers will be looking to cause an upset against Sunderland in the Papa John’s Trophy final today at Wembley.

They won the equivalent of this trophy in 1990 and are in the hunt to reclaim it 21 years later.

Sunderland are in fine form in the league at the moment under Lee Johnson but Keith Hill’s side want to cause them some problems.

Tranmere go into the game this afternoon in good spirits having won last time out away at Southend United. They are currently sat in 5th place in League Two and are four points off the automatic promotion places as they eye an immediate return to the third tier.

Team news…

The Whites will be without top scorer and ex-Sunderland striker James Vaughan, which is a blow. He suffered a knee injury in a match against Leyton Orient last month and required surgery.

Nevertheless, the fourth tier outfit may welcome back Otis Khan after he sat out against Southend in midweek.

Quotes…

Hill has said, as per Tranmere’s website: “From a confidence point of view, it’s brilliant knowing that we can win games against any opposition and we are confident with due respect to Sunderland, they are an excellent side who have got an excellent manager.”

Here is a predicted line-up-

Scott Davies, Lee O’Connor, Peter Clarke, George Ray, Callum Macdonald, Liam Feeney, Jay Spearing, Paul Lewis, Kieron Morris, Danny Lloyd, Kaiyne Woolery (4-4-1-1)

Who will win?