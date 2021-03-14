Yesterday Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side hit the straps in a 3-0 win against a struggling Birmingham City outfit.

It was a display by Pearson’s Robins that saw them maintain a midtable 12th position in the Sky Bet Championship table.

It was also a display and win that kept Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham City side firmly in 21st place in the table – the Blues in a real relegation scrap.

One man was key in Bristol City’s win – midfielder Kasey Palmer.

Palmer: from Chelsea to Bristol City via Championship loans

The talented Palmer actually started out in football at London side Charlton Atheltic before being snapped up by Chelsea for their youth set-up.

Unable to break into the star-studded first-team picture at the Blues, Palmer went on a series of Championship loan moves to Huddersfield Town, Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

A loan to Bristol City in January 2019 convinced the Robins to splash out £3.4m to sign him from the Premier League side on a permanent basis.

His time at Ashton Gate has seen him make 62 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing six assists. His time at the club has also included a spell on loan at Swansea City.

Birmingham City 0 – 3 Bristol City

Yesterday’s trip to St Andrew’s was a profitable one not only for the Robins but also for Palmer himself.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder shone on the day, leading to a 9.52 rating from WhoScored.

The headline figures behind that high rating come from the goal he scored and the assist that he provided for Calum O’Dowda’s goal.

However, he also picked up impressive stats from elsewhere during the game. His 4.1% of the possession saw him take 49 touches of the ball and make 16 accurate passes – two of which led to chances.

He was also solid in his defensive game, making four tackles and getting in three clearances to thwart Birmingham City moves.

